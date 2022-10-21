Lukashenko denies that Belarus prepares to join Russia's war in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

"We are not going anywhere. No war for now. We don't need it," said Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko, cited by state-controlled media Belta.

Lukashenko also dismissed the reports by independent Belarusian media regarding covert mobilization in the country, claiming that the authorities are "simply checking the lists," which is done "every year."

At the same time, Lukashenko said that Belarus was preparing for possible attacks on its territories and that he "has been getting ready for war for at least 25 years."

On Oct. 14, Belarus declared a counter-terrorist operation regime and, according to independent Belarusian publication Nasha Niva, started conducting small-scale covert mobilization to "man up the existing combat units."

Belarus also transported at least 67 T-72 tanks and 28 Ural military trucks from its Mahilou region to Russia, watchdog Belarusian Hajun reported on Oct. 14.

On Oct. 10, Lukashenko announced that his country had begun creating a joint regional military command with Moscow, adding that about 70,000 Belarusian soldiers would join the force. Belarus doesn't have that many soldiers.

