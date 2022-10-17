Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
October 14, 2022 11:41 pm
Belarusian watchdog Belarusian Hajun reported that, over the past week, Belarus has transported at least 67 T-72 tanks and 28 Ural military trucks from its Mahilou region to Russia.

