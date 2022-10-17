Belarus provides over 60 tanks, dozens of vehicles to Russia
This item is part of our running news digest
October 14, 2022 11:41 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Belarusian watchdog Belarusian Hajun reported that, over the past week, Belarus has transported at least 67 T-72 tanks and 28 Ural military trucks from its Mahilou region to Russia.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.