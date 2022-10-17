Belarusian media: Belarus began covert mobilization 'to man up existing combat units'

Dictator Alexander Lukashenko has started to conduct small-scale covert mobilization to "man up the existing combat units," according to independent Belarusian publication Nasha Niva.

"It will go under the guise of a combat capability test," Nasha Niva writes, citing several unnamed sources. "At the first stage, it will not affect large cities – the rural population will be mobilized first."

Lukashenko hasn't announced the start of mobilization publicly. According to Nasha Niva, Belarus first plans to draft about 2,000 men.

According to a Russian Izvestiya newspaper interview with Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei published on Oct. 14, Belarus has declared a counter-terrorist operation regime. The country's army and special services are "ready to respond to any provocations from neighboring countries," Makei said.

Ukraine's Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev said on Oct. 14 that Ukraine is constantly monitoring the level of military threats from the Belarusian territory and "takes measures" to ensure that Ukrainian troops are "in the appropriate number with the necessary weapons, military equipment, and combat potential."