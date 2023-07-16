Loud explosions heard in occupied Luhansk, Berdiansk, Mariupol

This audio is created with AI assistance
Explosions were reported in the occupied cities of Luhansk, Berdiansk, and Mariupol on social media on the morning of July 16.
The reports about Berdiansk and Luhansk, including a video of an explosion in Luhansk, were posted by local residents and pro-Russian propaganda channels.
Soon after, exiled Mariupol's mayoral adviser, Petro Andriushchenko, posted that loud explosions were heard in Mariupol's seaside district.
He said that Russian air defenses are extremely active in that area, remarking that "something very pleasant is happening."