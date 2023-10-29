Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russian attack on Kherson injures 2 civilians

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 29, 2023 7:04 PM
This audio is created with AI assistance

Two civilians were wounded in Kherson by Russian artillery, the regional military administration reported on Oct. 29.

One of the victims, a 43-year-old woman who received a shrapnel injury, was reportedly hospitalized following the attack.

Earlier in the day, local authorities reported that a 46-year-old man was critically wounded by a Russian artillery strike on a village northeast of Kherson. He later died in the hospital.

Ever since Ukrainian forces liberated the west bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast in Fall 2022, Russia continues to launch deadly attacks in the area, putting the remaining civilians in severe danger.

One of the deadliest Russian attacks yet in Ukraine's south took place on May 3, killing 23 and wounding 46 civilians across Kherson Oblast.

Explainer: Is Ukraine’s southern counteroffensive over?
As fall weather arrives, observers are looking at the status of Ukraine’s three-pronged counteroffensive, which continues to move very slowly. Ukrainian forces have yet to fully break through Russia’s defensive lines and fight to their target cities — Tokmak, Berdiansk, and Vasylivka. Their tempo i…
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Most popular

News Feed

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
