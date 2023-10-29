Russian attack on Kherson injures 2 civilians

This audio is created with AI assistance

Two civilians were wounded in Kherson by Russian artillery, the regional military administration reported on Oct. 29.

One of the victims, a 43-year-old woman who received a shrapnel injury, was reportedly hospitalized following the attack.

Earlier in the day, local authorities reported that a 46-year-old man was critically wounded by a Russian artillery strike on a village northeast of Kherson. He later died in the hospital.

Ever since Ukrainian forces liberated the west bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast in Fall 2022, Russia continues to launch deadly attacks in the area, putting the remaining civilians in severe danger.

One of the deadliest Russian attacks yet in Ukraine's south took place on May 3, killing 23 and wounding 46 civilians across Kherson Oblast.