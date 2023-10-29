Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Governor: Russian attack on Kherson Oblast injures civilian

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 29, 2023 3:50 PM 1 min read
A 46-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition after being wounded by a Russian artillery strike on southern Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Oct. 29.

"Doctors are now fighting for his life," Prokudin said in a Telegram post, adding that the victim has a fractured skull.

The man was reportedly outside when he received a shrapnel wound to his head in the village of Novoberyslav, located across the Dnipro River from Russian-occupied Kakhovka and roughly 80 kilometers northeast of Kherson.

Ever since Ukrainian forces liberated the west bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast in Fall 2022, Russia continues to launch deadly attacks in the area, putting the remaining civilians in severe danger.

One of the deadliest Russian attacks yet in Ukraine's south took place on May 3, killing 23 and wounding 46 civilians across Kherson Oblast.

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
