Governor: Russian attack on Kherson Oblast injures civilian

A 46-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition after being wounded by a Russian artillery strike on southern Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Oct. 29.

"Doctors are now fighting for his life," Prokudin said in a Telegram post, adding that the victim has a fractured skull.

The man was reportedly outside when he received a shrapnel wound to his head in the village of Novoberyslav, located across the Dnipro River from Russian-occupied Kakhovka and roughly 80 kilometers northeast of Kherson.

Ever since Ukrainian forces liberated the west bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast in Fall 2022, Russia continues to launch deadly attacks in the area, putting the remaining civilians in severe danger.

One of the deadliest Russian attacks yet in Ukraine's south took place on May 3, killing 23 and wounding 46 civilians across Kherson Oblast.