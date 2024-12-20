Lithuania's new PM, ministerial cabinet visit Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

Lithuania's new ministerial cabinet arrived in Kyiv on Dec. 20, Lithuanian Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas said on X mere hours after Russia's missile attack against the capital.

"It is a privilege & honor to be in Kyiv for my first visit as Prime Minister of Lithuania," Paluckas said, signalling continuation of Vilnius's decisively pro-Ukrainian stance.

Lithuania has been a staunch supporter of Kyiv's struggle against Russian aggression, committing 0.25% of its GDP in future yearly military support for Ukraine.

"At Kyiv’s Wall of Remembrance, with my Cabinet of Ministers, I paid my respects to the fallen heroes of Ukraine, men and women who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of their country, and by that – for the freedom of Europe," Paluckas added.

Paluckas took office on Dec. 12 after his Social Democratic Party (LSDP) won the October elections, replacing Ingrida Simonyte.

This morning in #Kyiv began with a Russian missile attack, a stark reminder of the brutal nature of this war.



The entire Lithuanian government is in #Ukraine today to send a clear message - we will stand with Ukraine until victory!



Lithuania's prime minister was received by his Ukrainian counterpart, Denys Shmyhal, to discuss Europe's defense capabilities, Ukraine's EU and NATO aspirations, and other topics. Following their talks, Shmyhal says Lithuania is ready to invest in Ukraine's new Palianytsia missile-drone hybrid.

"This morning in Kyiv began with a Russian missile attack, a stark reminder of the brutal nature of this war," Lithuania's Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys said.

"The entire Lithuanian government is in Ukraine today to send a clear message - we will stand with Ukraine until victory!"

Ukrainian air defenses shot down five Russian ballistic missiles over Kyiv in the morning, with fallen debris causing fires and damage across the city. At least one person was killed and 12 injured, authorities said.