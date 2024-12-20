Skip to content
News Feed, Lithuania, Ukraine, Baltics, Kyiv, Denys Shmyhal
Lithuania's new PM, ministerial cabinet visit Kyiv

by Martin Fornusek December 20, 2024 2:06 PM 2 min read
Lithuanian Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas (L) and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Dec. 20, 2024. (Denys Shmyhal/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Lithuania's new ministerial cabinet arrived in Kyiv on Dec. 20, Lithuanian Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas said on X mere hours after Russia's missile attack against the capital.

"It is a privilege & honor to be in Kyiv for my first visit as Prime Minister of Lithuania," Paluckas said, signalling continuation of Vilnius's decisively pro-Ukrainian stance.

Lithuania has been a staunch supporter of Kyiv's struggle against Russian aggression, committing 0.25% of its GDP in future yearly military support for Ukraine.

"At Kyiv’s Wall of Remembrance, with my Cabinet of Ministers, I paid my respects to the fallen heroes of Ukraine, men and women who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of their country, and by that – for the freedom of Europe," Paluckas added.

Paluckas took office on Dec. 12 after his Social Democratic Party (LSDP) won the October elections, replacing Ingrida Simonyte.

Lithuania's prime minister was received by his Ukrainian counterpart, Denys Shmyhal, to discuss Europe's defense capabilities, Ukraine's EU and NATO aspirations, and other topics. Following their talks, Shmyhal says Lithuania is ready to invest in Ukraine's new Palianytsia missile-drone hybrid.

"This morning in Kyiv began with a Russian missile attack, a stark reminder of the brutal nature of this war," Lithuania's Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys said.

"The entire Lithuanian government is in Ukraine today to send a clear message - we will stand with Ukraine until victory!"

Ukrainian air defenses shot down five Russian ballistic missiles over Kyiv in the morning, with fallen debris causing fires and damage across the city. At least one person was killed and 12 injured, authorities said.

Author: Martin Fornusek
News Feed

1:19 PM

Ukraine retrieves bodies of 503 fallen soldiers.

The bodies of 403 soldiers were recovered from Donetsk Oblast, while 57 and 12 bodies were brought back from Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk oblasts. Another 31 bodies were repatriated from morgues in Russia.
7:25 AM  (Updated: )

Fire, casualties reported in Kyiv amid Russian missile attack.

Russia attacked the capital with five ballistic missiles of the Iskander-M or the North Korean KN-23 model, the Air Force said. All five missiles were reportedly shot down, with debris falling in several districts of the city.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.