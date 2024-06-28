Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Lithuania, Sanctions, Sanctions Evasion, Baltic countries, Russia
Edit post

Lithuanian customs discover scheme to violate sanctions, export cars to Russia

by Nate Ostiller June 28, 2024 7:11 PM 1 min read
Cars and people with bicycles wait at the Sumskas border crossing point between Lithuania and Belarus on Aug. 12, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Petras Malukas/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Lithuanian customs authorities discovered a scheme to violate sanctions by exporting cars to Russia and Belarus, the LRT media outlet reported on June 28, citing the customs service.

The EU instituted a ban on the export of all new and used cars above a certain engine size (greater than 1.900 cm³) to Russia in the immediate aftermath of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Cars from Europe have nonetheless continued to enter Russia through a variety of schemes to circumvent the ban.

"Trucks with semi-trailers, owned by business entities registered in Lithuania, leave for (Russia or Belarus), ostensibly to transport goods or to pick them up, but never return, and their registration is simply changed abroad," the Lithuanian customs service said.

To transport luxury vehicles, people register them in their own names, drive them to Russia, and then keep them there.

"This is an attempt to evade the stricter controls by the Lithuanian customs authorities regarding the possible entry of cars into Russia," the customs service said.

Authorities will strengthen the monitoring of companies that transport vehicles in response. Violators could face fines "between 50 and 100% of the value of the goods," according to the customs service.

Lithuania to allocate at least 0.25% of its GDP to support Ukraine’s security, defense
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda announced on June 26 that Lithuania will allocate at least 0.25% of its GDP to assist Ukraine’s security and defense.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Nate Ostiller
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions. It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:23 PM
Video

Life in wartime Kyiv with blackouts

Russia has intensified its attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure in recent months, leading to lengthy and almost daily interruptions in electricity supply all over Ukraine. In this video, the Kyiv Independent shows how Kyiv lives amid blackouts in the summertime.
4:18 PM

Spotify removes music by pro-war Russian singers.

The removals impacted the band Lyube and singers Grigory Leps, Oleg Gazmanov, and Shaman, who sang at a concert in Moscow in September 2022 in support of the illegal annexation of Ukrainian territory.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.