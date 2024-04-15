Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

Lithuania to allocate 400,000 euros to provide metal detectors in Ukrainian schools

by Rachel Amran and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 15, 2024 3:02 AM 2 min read
Lithuania's Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite in Lviv, Ukraine, on April 14, 2024. (Interior Ministry of Ukraine)
The Lithuanian government will allocate 400,000 euros ($425,900) for the provision of metal detectors in Ukrainian schools and the rehabilitation of Ukrainian soldiers, Ukraine's Interior Ministry announced on April 14.

Ukraine's Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko met with Ministers of the Interior of the Baltic States in Lviv this week to discuss Ukraine's security issues amidst Russia's increased attacks on civilian and critical infrastructure.

Agne Bilotaite, Lithuania's Interior Minister, announced during the meeting that her country is ready to provide 400,000 euros for the procurement of metal detectors for educational institutions, as well as the rehabilitation of Ukrainian soldiers.

"First and foremost, we are here to send you a clear message—we will be there for you until your victory," Bilotaite stated. "This is a great opportunity to see with our own eyes everything that is happening in your country, including the crimes of the Russian army in your once peaceful towns and villages. Please be assured that we support you and stand by your side as you fight for our common values."

Klymenko also reportedly discussed the different infrastructure facilities destroyed by Russian attacks, including the National Police building. The Ukrainian official invited the Baltic delegation to join pilot projects to restore police stations in Makariv and Kryvyi Rih.

Lithuania remains among the top supporters of Ukraine globally in terms of the share of GDP, with bilateral aid to Ukraine equalling  1.5% of GDP. Additionally, Lithuania’s share of EU support to Ukraine amounts to another 0.5 % of the country‘s GDP.

Earlier this year, Lithuania pledged a long-term 200 million euro (roughly $215 million) support package to Ukraine and promised to continue supporting the country.

Authors: Rachel Amran, The Kyiv Independent news desk
