Lithuania summons Russian diplomat over deadly missile strike on Sumy

Lithuania's Foreign Ministry summoned a representative of the Russian Embassy in Vilnius on April 13 in response to Russia's missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Sumy, which killed at least 34 people and injured 117.

"After today's terror attack by Russia against Sumy, we have summoned a representative of the Russian Embassy in Vilnius," the ministry posted on X.

"Those behind this attack will not escape justice. Responsibility is also shared by everyone working for (the) Kremlin's criminal regime, including Russian diplomats."

The strike, which took place on Palm Sunday — a day widely observed by Christians across Ukraine — was one of the deadliest to hit Sumy since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

European leaders widely condemned the attack. President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked those who expressed solidarity but emphasized that condemnation alone is not enough.

"This Friday (April 11) marked exactly one month since Russia spurned the U.S. proposal for a full and unconditional ceasefire. They are not afraid," Zelensky said.

The missile strike occurred amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to reach a ceasefire. Russia has refused to join a U.S.-proposed 30-day full truce and has continued attacks despite partial agreements to limit strikes on infrastructure and the Black Sea.