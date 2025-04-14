The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Lithuania summons Russian diplomat over deadly missile strike on Sumy

by Tim Zadorozhnyy April 14, 2025 12:56 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Sumy that killed dozens on Palm Sunday on April 13, 2025. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Lithuania's Foreign Ministry summoned a representative of the Russian Embassy in Vilnius on April 13 in response to Russia's missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Sumy, which killed at least 34 people and injured 117.

"After today's terror attack by Russia against Sumy, we have summoned a representative of the Russian Embassy in Vilnius," the ministry posted on X.

"Those behind this attack will not escape justice. Responsibility is also shared by everyone working for (the) Kremlin's criminal regime, including Russian diplomats."

The strike, which took place on Palm Sunday — a day widely observed by Christians across Ukraine — was one of the deadliest to hit Sumy since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

European leaders widely condemned the attack. President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked those who expressed solidarity but emphasized that condemnation alone is not enough.

"This Friday (April 11) marked exactly one month since Russia spurned the U.S. proposal for a full and unconditional ceasefire. They are not afraid," Zelensky said.

The missile strike occurred amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to reach a ceasefire. Russia has refused to join a U.S.-proposed 30-day full truce and has continued attacks despite partial agreements to limit strikes on infrastructure and the Black Sea.

Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Feed

12:22 PM

EU secures two-thirds of 2 million rounds for Ukraine, Kallas says.

"I'm happy to see we already have two-thirds of my ammunition initiative together," Kaja Kallas told reporters ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg, referring to an initiative to provide Ukraine with 2 million high-caliber rounds worth 5 billion euros ($5.7 billion).
11:32 AM

Moldova aims to conclude EU accession talks by end of 2027.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on April 13 that she hopes her country can wrap up EU accession talks by the end of 2027, warning that upcoming parliamentary elections will be critical in preserving Moldova’s pro-European trajectory.
9:27 PM

Russian attacks on Kherson kill 3, injure 2.

Shelling in the city center killed a 62-year-old woman, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Two other Kherson residents, a 48-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman, died in the hospital after being injured in drone attacks.
