Lithuania delivers new military aid package to Ukraine

by Sonya Bandouil November 25, 2024 1:18 AM 1 min read
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and his Lithuanian counterpart, Gitanas Nauseda, meet in Vilnius, Lithuania, on April 11, 2024. (Ukraine's Presidential Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Lithuania has delivered another military aid package to Ukraine, Lithuania’s Ministry of National Defense reported on Nov. 24.

The aid package included generators, M113 spare parts, weapons, and ammunition, according to the ministry's post on X.

“Lithuania continues its unwavering support for Ukraine,” the ministry said. “Whatever it takes for Ukraine to win. Solidarity remains steadfast.”

Additionally, on November 23, the defense ministers of both countries signed a memorandum in Vilnius to establish a mechanism for supporting Ukraine’s security.

The agreement includes Lithuanian funding for the production of Ukrainian long-range drones.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and his Lithuanian counterpart also reportedly discussed plans to equip Ukrainian brigades, provide ammunition, strengthen air defense, and expand defense industry cooperation between the two countries as "key priorities" for 2025.

Media: EU parliament speaker calls for sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine
“Yes, that is also the position of the EU Parliament,” Metsola said, as quoted by FAZ. “There is broad support for this demand. We will see whether there will be a corresponding change of course after the (German) federal election.”
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.