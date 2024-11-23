Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Media: EU parliament speaker calls for sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 23, 2024 6:34 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. A sign of the "Taurus missile" is visible while hundreds of people are participating in a demonstration to show support for Ukraine, where a 100-meter-long Ukrainian flag is being carried, in Cologne, Germany, on Jan. 6, 2024. (Ying Tang/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola is in favor of Germany sending long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine in light of Russia's recent escalatory measures, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Nov. 23.

"Yes, that is also the position of the EU Parliament," Metsola said in an interview, as quoted by FAZ. "There is broad support for this demand. We will see whether there will be a corresponding change of course after the (German) federal election."

Calls for Germany to supply Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles were renewed once the U.S. authorized Ukraine to use its ATACMS long-range missiles against targets in Russia earlier in November.

A German government spokesperson told the AFP news agency on Nov. 18 that Scholz "made his position clear" on the matter following news from the U.S. and would "not change his stance anymore."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has repeatedly denied the possibility of supplying Ukraine with the weaponry, fearing that Germany would be brought into the war with Russia.

However, Germany is set to hold elections in late February, and center-right CDU/CSU chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz has conveyed his openness to the delivery of Taurus missiles under certain conditions.

‘It’s personal’ — Why Germany still refuses to send Taurus missiles to Ukraine
While Washington and London are facing pressure to allow Ukraine to strike targets deep inside Russia using the Western-made missiles already in the country, Berlin declines to even provide such missiles. “Germany has made a clear decision about what we will do and what we will not do. This decisio…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Most popular

News Feed

5:29 PM

Zelensky marks Holodomor Remembrance Day.

"They wanted to destroy us. To kill us. To subjugate us. They failed. They wanted to hide the truth and silence the terrible crimes forever. They failed," Zelensky wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
5:50 AM

Crimean Tatar editor goes missing in occupied Crimea.

Ediye Muslimova, the editor-in-chief of a Crimean Tatar children's magazine, disappeared in Russian-occupied Crimea on Nov. 21. Local sources say she was forced into a vehicle by three men and is being detained by the Russian FSB.
