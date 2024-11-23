Media: EU parliament speaker calls for sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola is in favor of Germany sending long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine in light of Russia's recent escalatory measures, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Nov. 23.

"Yes, that is also the position of the EU Parliament," Metsola said in an interview, as quoted by FAZ. "There is broad support for this demand. We will see whether there will be a corresponding change of course after the (German) federal election."

Calls for Germany to supply Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles were renewed once the U.S. authorized Ukraine to use its ATACMS long-range missiles against targets in Russia earlier in November.

A German government spokesperson told the AFP news agency on Nov. 18 that Scholz "made his position clear" on the matter following news from the U.S. and would "not change his stance anymore."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has repeatedly denied the possibility of supplying Ukraine with the weaponry, fearing that Germany would be brought into the war with Russia.

However, Germany is set to hold elections in late February, and center-right CDU/CSU chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz has conveyed his openness to the delivery of Taurus missiles under certain conditions.