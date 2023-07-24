Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Lithuanian Defense Council approves 3-year military support plan for Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek July 24, 2023 11:36 PM 1 min read
Lithuanian and U.S. troops participate in the Iron Sword multinational military exercises on November 24, 2016 near Pabrade, Lithuania. (Photo credit: Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Lithuania's State Defense Council has approved military aid plan for Ukraine for the period of 2024-2026 worth $220 million, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry informed on July 24.

The assistance will focus on both lethal and non-lethal aid, military training, financial contributions, and repair of military equipment in Lithuania.

The ministry noted that the total value of military assistance provided by Vilnius to Kyiv will soon amount to $550 million in weaponry, equipment, and training.

The military aid previously provided or pledged to Ukraine includes two NASAMS air defense systems, 72 M113 armored vehicles, drones, munitions, and other support.

On July 18, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry proposed a plan for an international coalition to assist Ukraine in demining efforts.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
