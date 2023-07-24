Lithuanian Defense Council approves 3-year military support plan for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Lithuania's State Defense Council has approved military aid plan for Ukraine for the period of 2024-2026 worth $220 million, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry informed on July 24.

The assistance will focus on both lethal and non-lethal aid, military training, financial contributions, and repair of military equipment in Lithuania.

The ministry noted that the total value of military assistance provided by Vilnius to Kyiv will soon amount to $550 million in weaponry, equipment, and training.

The military aid previously provided or pledged to Ukraine includes two NASAMS air defense systems, 72 M113 armored vehicles, drones, munitions, and other support.

On July 18, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry proposed a plan for an international coalition to assist Ukraine in demining efforts.