Lithuania launches crowdfunding campaign to purchase 500 drones for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

A new crowdfunding campaign Dronų giesmės (Drone Songs) was launched in Lithuania to collect 300,000 euros to purchase 500 FPV kamikaze drones, according to Delfi news website.

The campaign, initiated by the organization "Maži, bet stiprūs" (Small but Strong) kicked off on July 19 and will run until Ukraine's Independence Day Aug. 24.

The founder of the organization, Raimundas Aleknavičius, underscores that the deployment of drones is a crucial element of modern warfare: "Recently, Russia purchased thousands of drones that inflict immense damage to Ukrainian defenders. Sometimes, it seems like the occupiers have so many Chinese kamikaze drones that they use them like bullets," Aleknavičius said.

The organization aims to raise 300,000 euros and use the funds to purchase 500 TORO FPV (First Person View) kamikaze drones, considered some of the best in their class, developed by Ukrainian and Lithuanian experts.

"Ukraine is born every day it does not die. Therefore, a swarm of 500 drones sent by Lithuania on the occasion of the country's Independence Day will be the best gift we can give it now," Aleknavičius added.

Earlier, Lithuanian journalist and activist Andrius Tapinas has announced a fundraiser to purchase SkyWiper Omni anti-drone systems for Ukraine's Independence Day.