Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Lithuania launches crowdfunding campaign to purchase 500 drones for Ukraine

by Daria Bevziuk July 20, 2023 4:30 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A new crowdfunding campaign Dronų giesmės (Drone Songs) was launched in Lithuania to collect 300,000 euros to purchase 500 FPV kamikaze drones, according to Delfi news website.

The campaign, initiated by the organization "Maži, bet stiprūs" (Small but Strong) kicked off on July 19 and will run until Ukraine's Independence Day Aug. 24.

The founder of the organization, Raimundas Aleknavičius, underscores that the deployment of drones is a crucial element of modern warfare: "Recently, Russia purchased thousands of drones that inflict immense damage to Ukrainian defenders. Sometimes, it seems like the occupiers have so many Chinese kamikaze drones that they use them like bullets," Aleknavičius said.

The organization aims to raise 300,000 euros and use the funds to purchase 500 TORO FPV (First Person View) kamikaze drones, considered some of the best in their class, developed by Ukrainian and Lithuanian experts.

"Ukraine is born every day it does not die. Therefore, a swarm of 500 drones sent by Lithuania on the occasion of the country's Independence Day will be the best gift we can give it now," Aleknavičius added.

Earlier, Lithuanian journalist and activist Andrius Tapinas has announced a fundraiser to purchase SkyWiper Omni anti-drone systems for Ukraine's Independence Day.

Belarus Weekly: Lithuanian president calls Belarus a ‘Russian province,’ urges increasing defense
As NATO’s anticipated 2023 Vilnius Summit makes headlines, the alliance’s members urge Minsk to end its complicity in Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine. Meanwhile, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda urges NATO to bolster its eastern flank, claiming Belarus is “no longer independent’ but rat…
The Kyiv IndependentMaria Yeryoma
Author: Daria Bevziuk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.