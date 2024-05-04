Line producer/assistant for The Kyiv Independent

The Kyiv Independent – Ukraine’s biggest English-language publication is looking to fill a line producer/assistant position with the Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit.

The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, in partnership with a media consultancy company Jnomics. Today it’s a team of around 50 people based mostly in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine’s voice in the world and the world’s window into Ukraine.

Responsibilities:

Organizing the filming process for the investigative teams:

- taking care of the process logistics;

- coordinating team members;

- finding filming locations;

- renting filming equipment (if/when necessary);

Organizing business and reporting trips for reporters and editors;

Finding expert contacts and arranging interviews for reporters and editors;

Assisting in the organization of offline presentations of investigative documentaries in Kyiv and abroad.

Requirements:

Good understanding of production process in similar projects;

Good understanding of the specifics of investigative journalism and the risks connected with it;

Strong communication skills and ability to work in a team;

Devotion to the values of independent journalism;

Based in Kyiv;

English language proficiency (B1 or higher).

We offer:

working with a young and highly motivated team for an award-winning media startup;

busy but flexible work schedule;

learning opportunities

Note: It’s a full-time junior position in the Kyiv office. Remote work format is not available for this position.

Please submit your CV and a cover letter detailing your suitability.

Thanks for taking the time to apply to work with the Kyiv Independent. If you are among the qualified candidates, you will receive an email from a member of our hiring team to schedule an interview.

Please note that while we would like to meet with all applicants, we may not have the opportunity to do so due to the volume of applications we receive.