Leaked intelligence papers suggest that Ukrainian, Russian total casualties reach up to 354,000

Leaked U.S. intelligence documents suggest that up to 354,000 Ukrainian and Russian soldiers have been killed or injured since the start of the full-scale invasion, Reuters reported on April 12.

According to Reuters, the documents allege that between 15,500-17,500 Ukrainian troops were killed and 109,000-113,500 wounded in action.

Russia is believed to have 35,500-43,000 forces killed in action and 154,000-180,000 wounded, Reuters added.

Neither the Ukrainian nor the Russian military have provided clear information on their number of casualties.

According to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Russia has lost 180,050 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

The documents cited by Reuters also indicate that U.S. intelligence thinks the war has the potential to drag on past 2023, given that both Ukrainian and Russian forces are considered to have "moderate" combat sustainability.

The documents are part of a larger classified U.S. military and intelligence files leak that first appeared on the social media network Discord. Following the leak, the Pentagon announced that it had launched an investigation into the source of the leaks.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov spoke about the intelligence leak during a visit to Spain on April 12, acknowledging that there is a "mix" of true and false information contained in them. However, according to Reznikov, the true information is already outdated.