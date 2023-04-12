Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Leaked intelligence papers suggest that Ukrainian, Russian total casualties reach up to 354,000

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 12, 2023 11:52 PM 2 min read
A Belarusian volunteer soldier from the Kastus Kalinouski regiment, a regiment made up of opposition volunteers formed to defend Ukraine, fires a 120mm mortar round at a front-line position near Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast on April 9, 2023. (Photo: Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Leaked U.S. intelligence documents suggest that up to 354,000 Ukrainian and Russian soldiers have been killed or injured since the start of the full-scale invasion, Reuters reported on April 12.

According to Reuters, the documents allege that between 15,500-17,500 Ukrainian troops were killed and 109,000-113,500 wounded in action.

Russia is believed to have 35,500-43,000 forces killed in action and 154,000-180,000 wounded, Reuters added.

Neither the Ukrainian nor the Russian military have provided clear information on their number of casualties.

According to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Russia has lost 180,050 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

The documents cited by Reuters also indicate that U.S. intelligence thinks the war has the potential to drag on past 2023, given that both Ukrainian and Russian forces are considered to have "moderate" combat sustainability.

The documents are part of a larger classified U.S. military and intelligence files leak that first appeared on the social media network Discord. Following the leak, the Pentagon announced that it had launched an investigation into the source of the leaks.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov spoke about the intelligence leak during a visit to Spain on April 12, acknowledging that there is a "mix" of true and false information contained in them. However, according to Reznikov, the true information is already outdated.

Ukraine war latest: Counteroffensive reportedly delayed; EU reacts to decapitation video
Key developments on April 12: * Ukraine’s counteroffensive delayed, Washington Post reports * Zelensky meets with bipartisan U.S. Senate delegation * European officials react to decapitation video of a presumed Ukrainian POW * Russian forces complete 120-km defense line in Russian-occupied Zapo…
Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
