General Staff: Russia has lost 180,050 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 12 that Russia had lost 180,050 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 730 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,646 tanks, 7,043 armored fighting vehicles, 5,630 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,770 artillery systems, 535 multiple launch rocket systems, 282 air defense systems, 307 airplanes, 293 helicopters, 2,334 drones, and 18 boats.