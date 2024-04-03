Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Romania, Moldova, Ukraine, War, NATO, Transnistria
Edit post

Romanian Defense Ministry proposes law enabling military intervention to protect Romanians abroad

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 3, 2024 5:30 PM 2 min read
Soldiers of the Romanian Army ride "PIRANHA 5" armoured vehicles during a military parade marking the National Day of Romania in Bucharest Dec, 1, 2023. (Daniel Mihailescu / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Romania's Defense Ministry has proposed a draft law that would enable its troops to be deployed to protect Romanian citizens outside of Romania's territory, Romanian newspaper Adevarul reported on April 3.

Over 1 million people in neighboring Moldova have acquired Romanian citizenship since 1991.

Tensions have been growing recently between Moldova and Transnistria, a Moldovan territory that Russian troops have occupied since the early 1990s when Russia invaded the region under the pretext of protecting ethnic Russians.

There is also a significant community of Romanians in Ukraine, most of whom live in the far western Chernivtsi and Zakarpattia oblasts.

The law proposes that the Romanian president could order the protection of Romanian citizens outside of the country's borders with the approval of the National Defense Council, according to Adevarul.

"The President of Romania can order, at the proposal of the Prime Minister, the necessary measures to protect Romanian citizens who are in danger outside the national territory," Adevarul quoted the draft text.

The law would also introduce a broader definition for the services that comprise the country's defense forces and establish a National Military Command Center to coordinate these forces and those of NATO troops in Romania.

"The new law also brings into discussion the concept of hybrid threats to Romania's security," Adevarul said.

Romanian Chief of Defense Gheorghita Vlad said in February that Romania and Europe have to be better prepared for a potential war with Russia, warning that Russia will continue its escalation if it is successful in Ukraine.

Moldovan military holds JCET drills with US, Romania
Moldovan, Romanian, and American troops are holding joint exercises JCET-2024 (Joint Combined Exchange Training) in Moldova between April 1 and 19, the Moldovan military said.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.