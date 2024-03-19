Skip to content
News Feed, Moldova, Transnistria, Russia, Russian Presidential Election, Ambassador
Moldova expels Russian diplomat after Russian election held in Transnistria

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 19, 2024 2:05 PM 2 min read
People stand outside a so-called "congress of deputies" in Tiraspol on Feb. 28, 2024. (STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images)
Moldovan Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi announced on March 19 that a Russian diplomat had been expelled from the country after Russian presidential elections were held in Transnistria, a region internationally recognized as part of Moldova.

Russian troops have occupied Transnistria since the early 1990s when Russia invaded the region under the pretext of protecting ethnic Russians.

"The Russian ambassador, Oleg Vasnetsov, has been summoned to the Foreign Ministry," Popsoi said on X.

"The Moldovan side expressed its protest against the presidential elections held by Russia in the Transnistrian region, against Moldovan authorities' stance."

"A diplomat was declared persona non grata," Popsoi said.

Russia conducted a pseudo-democratic presidential election on March 15-17 that granted Vladimir Putin, who has been in power since 1999, six more years in office.

News emerged shortly before the election that Russia was opening polling stations in Transnistria.

The Russian authorities also organized the election in regions of Ukraine under Russian occupation.

The EU "does not and never will recognize either the holding of these so-called elections" in occupied Ukraine, Josep Borrell, the European Union's top diplomat, said in a statement on behalf of the EU on March 18. The U.S., U.K., and Canada also denounced Russia for holding the illegal vote.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
1:00 PM

Reuters: Putin to visit China in May.

This might be Putin's first trip abroad after he secured his fifth term in office in the recent presidential election, broadly regarded as rigged and unfair.
10:43 AM

Media: Kuleba expected to visit India later in March.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is expected to visit India later this month, marking the first trip by a Ukrainian high-level official to the country since the outbreak of the full-scale war, The Hindu reported on March 19, citing an undisclosed diplomatic source.
8:55 AM

Military reports strengthening fortifications in Sumy Oblast.

Ukrainian forces are strengthening the fortifications of the first, second, and third lines of defense in Sumy Oblast bordering Russia amid intensified attacks, Vadym Mysnyk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian military's Northern Operational Command, told Ukrinform on March 18.
8:34 AM

Serbian court opens retrial of fugitive ex-SBU official.

Andrii Naumov pleaded not guilty to the charges raised against him, but his lawyers confirmed that at the time of his detention, the ex-SBU official was carrying cash in a larger amount than permitted while crossing the border.
5:08 AM

Politico: Xi Jinping to visit France in May.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron in France this May, Politico reported on March 18. This would be the Chinese leader's first visit to Europe since the pandemic.
