News Feed, Russia, China, Sergey Lavrov, Russian-Chinese relations, United States
Russia, China agree to deepen cooperation in Eurasia to counter US influence

by Martin Fornusek April 9, 2024 3:06 PM 2 min read
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (L) and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, in Beijing, China, on April 9, 2024. (Russian Foreign Ministry/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia and China have discussed ways to strengthen their cooperation in Europe and Asia in order to counter the U.S. hegemony, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on April 9 in Beijing.

The chief of Russia's diplomacy arrived in China on April 8 for talks with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, to discuss Moscow's ongoing war against Ukraine and other topics of common interest.

Beijing has maintained close ties with Moscow during the war, increasing economic cooperation and disrupting Western attempts at isolating Russia.

The West has remained suspicious of China's partnership with Russia while at the same time appealing to Beijing to use its influence and sway Moscow toward ending the war against Ukraine.

"For a long time, NATO represented a security structure in the Euro-Atlantic region, as well as the OSCE (Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe), but it struck itself out from the list of relevant structures," Lavrov said during a joint press conference with Wang.

Wang commented that Moscow and Beijing should work to counter "hegemonism" and "any 'small circle' that engages in bloc confrontation."

Lavrov also met with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his two-day trip, the Chinese state-run news agency Xinhua reported.

The Chinese leader relayed his greetings to Russian President Vladimir Putin and said that "Putin and I have agreed to continue to maintain close exchanges to ensure the smooth and steady development of China-Russia relations."

Reuters reported that, according to its sources, Putin is expected to visit China in May to meet Xi.

US confirms warning allies about China’s support for Russia’s war in recent months
U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller confirmed on April 8 that Washington expressed concern to allies about China’s support for Russia amid Moscow’s full-scale war against Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Martin Fornusek
Macron, Sunak agree to increase aid for Ukraine.

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held a call with French President Emmanuel Macron on April 8 and discussed further support for Ukraine, among other issues, as reported on the websites of the U.K. government and the Elysee Palace.
