Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Lithuanian foreign minister urges EU to drop the phrase 'supporting Ukraine as long as it takes'

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 31, 2023 3:13 PM 1 min read
Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabrielius Landsbergis talks to media prior to an EU Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting on May 22, 2023, in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo by Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

European countries should stop saying that they will "support Ukraine for as long as it takes" and plan for a Ukrainian victory, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Aug. 31.

"Supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes" should be replaced by "supporting Ukraine to its victory," he explained.

Landsbergis added that "if we are unable to say this, it is because there are other options in our mind, and the only other option is Putin's victory."

This scenario would spell a disaster "not just for my country," the minister warned, but for the European Union and areas beyond, such as the Black Sea.

European countries must therefore be more specific and open about supporting Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion, Landsbergis believes.

"We have to be with Ukraine until Ukrainian victory," he said, adding that "we want this to happen as soon as possible, not 'whenever'."

Landsbergis made the comments upon arrival at the informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Toledo, Spain.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is also attending the meeting, following visits to France and Czech Republic earlier this week.  

Lithuania is one of Ukraine's strongest allies. President Gitanas Nausėda made an official visit to Kyiv for its Independence Day celebrations on Aug. 24.

Vilnius has supplied Ukraine with more than half a billion euros in military support since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, according to Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.