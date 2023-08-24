Lithuania to provide Ukraine with $44 million defense aid package

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Lithuanian Defense Ministry announced on Aug. 24 another military aid package for Kyiv worth 41 million euros (around $44 million), marking Ukraine's Independence Day.

The package includes ammunition for Carl Gustaf hand grenade launchers, rifles, maritime surveillance radar sets, 5.56 mm caliber ammunition, generators, anti-drone systems, and other equipment.

Ukraine will also receive launchers for the Norwegian Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS), according to the report.

"Lithuania's contribution to the fight for Ukraine's freedom already amounts to millions of rounds of ammunition and thousands of weapons, and the return received is valuable lessons learned and Lithuanian defense strengthened," the defense ministry wrote.

"Lithuania continues its uninterrupted support to Ukraine, which is celebrating the 32nd anniversary of its independence today."

Vilnius has supplied Ukraine with more than half a billion euros in military support since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said.



