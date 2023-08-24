Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Lithuania to provide Ukraine with $44 million defense aid package

by Dinara Khalilova August 24, 2023 6:12 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda embrace after addressing the crowd at Lukiskiu Square in Vilnius on July 11, 2023, during a NATO Summit. (PETRAS MALUKAS/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Lithuanian Defense Ministry announced on Aug. 24 another military aid package for Kyiv worth 41 million euros (around $44 million), marking Ukraine's Independence Day.

The package includes ammunition for Carl Gustaf hand grenade launchers, rifles, maritime surveillance radar sets, 5.56 mm caliber ammunition, generators, anti-drone systems, and other equipment.

Ukraine will also receive launchers for the Norwegian Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS), according to the report.

"Lithuania's contribution to the fight for Ukraine's freedom already amounts to millions of rounds of ammunition and thousands of weapons, and the return received is valuable lessons learned and Lithuanian defense strengthened," the defense ministry wrote.

"Lithuania continues its uninterrupted support to Ukraine, which is celebrating the 32nd anniversary of its independence today."

Vilnius has supplied Ukraine with more than half a billion euros in military support since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
