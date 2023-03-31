Kyiv Independent podcast 'Power lines' nominated for British ARIAS award

This audio is created with AI assistance

The podcast "Power Lines: From Ukraine to the World," co-produced with Message Heard, and co-hosted by the Kyiv Independent's Anastasiia Lapatina and Jakub Parusinski, was nominated on March 30 by U.K.'s Radio Academy for the Audio and Radio Industry Awards (ARIAS).

The ARIAS are reportedly considered the "Oscars of UK radio and audio," according to the academy's website.

"Power Lines: From Ukraine to the World" is a series of podcasts launched on Sept. 22 last year to cover in-depth issues Ukraine is facing while fighting for its survival against Russia's full-scale invasion.

Kyiv Independent's reporter Anastasiia Lapatina was featured among Teen Vogue's annual 21 Under 21 list of changemakers, influencers, activists, and artists who have made a substantial impact in their communities and the world.

Anastasiia Lapatina is a national reporter at the Kyiv Independent.

She previously worked in the same role at the Kyiv Post, Ukraine’s oldest and largest English-language publication, and has focused on politics and human rights, publishing stories about Crimea, Donbas, and Ukrainians in conflict zones such as Afghanistan, Syria, and Gaza.

Jakub Parusinski is the Chief Financial Officer of the Kyiv Independent.

He holds an MBA from INSEAD and spent 3 years at McKinsey’s London office, managing the EMEA hub for Advanced Analytics. He also works as a media consultant and lecturer on media business at the Stockholm School of Economics in Riga.