Power Lines: From Ukraine to the World — Ep. 1: Ukrainian Identity

What does it mean to be a citizen of a country whose enemies claim has no right to exist? How does it feel to live in a battleground, where fighting for your country is part of the national psyche? What does it mean to be Ukrainian in 2022?
In the first episode of our podcast "Power Lines: From Ukraine to the World," co-produced with Message Heard, the Kyiv Independent team speaks to people from across Ukraine and the diaspora about how the war has affected their outlook, country, and national identity.