Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, The Kyiv Independent, Award, Journalism, Georgiy Gongadze
Edit post

Kyiv Independent editor-in-chief shortlisted for Gongadze Prize for journalism

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 18, 2024 4:47 PM 1 min read
Olga Rudenko, the editor-in-chief of the Kyiv Independent.
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Kyiv Independent Editor-in-Chief Olga Rudenko has been shortlisted for the Gongadze Prize, a Ukrainian prize for independent journalism.

The winner of the prize will be announced on May 21, on the birthday of Georgiy Gongadze, a prominent investigative journalist and co-founder of the news outlet Ukrainska Pravda, who was killed in 2000.

Gongadze, a critic of then-president Leonid Kuchma, was kidnapped on Sept. 16, 2000. Two months later, his headless body was found in a forest some 70 kilometers outside Kyiv.

The award was founded in 2019 by PEN Ukraine, the Kyiv-Mohyla Business School, and Ukrainska Pravda.

The other finalists are investigative journalist Anna Babinets and journalist and radio host Tetyana Troshchynska.

The prize is awarded to journalists who "are not afraid of challenges," who contribute to the introduction of liberal reforms in Ukraine," and who "open up new opportunities for the entire media environment."

The 2023 prize was awarded to Bohdan Logvinenko, founder of the Ukrainer project.

Rudenko has also recently been selected for the list of Ukrainska Pravda's Power of Women, a list of 100 Ukrainian women who bring "victory closer with daily work, self-sacrifice, and care for the next generations of Ukrainians."

Kyiv Independent’s investigation ‘Uprooted’ wins international media award
The Kyiv Independent’s investigative documentary “Uprooted” on Russia’s abduction of Ukrainian children has won the 2023 Investigative Reporters and Editors (IRE) award for the Video – Divison I category.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:55 PM

Borrell calls on EU states to send anti-missile systems to Ukraine.

"We have Patriots, we have anti-missile systems. We have to take them (out) from our barracks where they are just in case and send them to Ukraine where the war is raging," Josep Borrell told reporters after a Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers meeting on the island of Capri.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:32 PM

PM Shmyhal meets with US Treasury Secretary Yellen.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen held talks on the long-awaited U.S. aid bill for Ukraine, strengthening sanctions against Russia, and the ongoing debate on confiscating frozen Russian assets.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.