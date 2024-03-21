Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Award, The Kyiv Independent, Female leadership, Female Soldiers
Kyiv Independent editor-in-chief on Ukrainska Pravda's Power of Women list

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 21, 2024 1:42 PM 1 min read
Olga Rudenko, the editor-in-chief of the Kyiv Independent.
Kyiv Independent Editor-in-Chief Olga Rudenko has been selected for the list of Ukrainska Pravda's Power of Women, a list of 100 Ukrainian women who are bringing "victory closer with daily work, self-sacrifice, and care for the next generations of Ukrainians."

More than 2,000 women were nominated by Ukrainska Pravda readers, the editorial team, and the jury.

The final 100 were selected based on their contribution to the war effort, impact on social and political processes in Ukraine, leadership, and advocacy of women's rights.

The list includes 15 women serving in Ukraine's Armed Forces and volunteer battalions.

Other women on the list include Leniye Umerova, a young Crimean Tatar woman who is being held prisoner in Russia, and Oleksandra Matviichuk, a human rights activist who won the 2022 Noble Peace Prize for her work leading the Center for Civil Liberties.

Vasilisa Stepanenko, the field producer of the Oscar-winning documentary "20 Days in Mariupol," First Lady Olena Zelenska, Ukraine's Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova, and fencer Olha Kharlan, are also included on the list.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
