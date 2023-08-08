Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Culture
Edit post

PEN Ukraine: 25,000 English-language books to be donated to Ukrainian libraries

by Kate Tsurkan August 8, 2023 10:51 PM 2 min read
A view of a destroyed library in the village of Bohorodychne in Donetsk Oblast on July 29, 2023. (Photo by Wojciech Grzedzinski/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The writers' association PEN Ukraine reported on Aug. 8 that 25,000 English-language books will be donated to libraries across Ukraine, including those located near the front line or in recently-liberated territories.

The initiative is part of PEN Ukraine's Unbreakable Libraries project which was launched in 2022. The U.K. charity Book Aid International, along with English PEN and PEN International, teamed up with PEN Ukraine to procure the books from U.K. publishers.

According to PEN Ukraine, it launched the Unbreakable Libraries project to help Ukrainian libraries during wartime. Many libraries have been damaged or outright destroyed by Russian forces since the start of the full-scale invasion, especially those located in eastern and southern Ukraine.

PEN Ukraine has already sent books to libraries in Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Sumy, Dnipro, Kharkiv, and Donetsk oblasts. Ukrainian publishers have also provided books from their catalogues to libraries in need.

"This additional donation of 25,000 books will enable PEN Ukraine to expand its campaign and support more institutions," reads the statement.

Russia has been targeting Ukraine's cultural heritage sites since the start of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, and the Culture Ministry has been keeping record of the damages on a monthly basis. In late July, it reported that 607 libraries had been negatively impacted by Russia's all-out war.

In early January, the number of libraries damaged or destroyed by Russian forces stood at 453. Over 100 libraries across Ukraine have been impacted by the fighting in 2023 alone.

However, the actual numbers are likely much higher since they do not account for the libraries located in Russian-occupied territories or those in heavy combat zones.

PEN Ukraine wrote that libraries have become "social hubs where people can spend time with their community" and that "some even serve as shelters" during Russian attacks.

The growing knowledge of English among Ukraine's population also adds to the importance of easy access to English-language books.

"The use of English is a significant part of daily communication in Ukraine. More and more people use it daily for work, leisure, or want to learn it from scratch," Tetyana Teren, the executive director of PEN Ukraine said.

"Unfortunately, acquiring new English books is currently challenging in (wartime) Ukraine. That's why our goal is to assist libraries in fulfilling readers' aspirations to learn, improve, and practice English," she added.

Art under attack: How Russia destroys Ukraine’s cultural heritage (VIDEO)
Launched in February last year, Russia’s war against Ukraine has taken a toll on Ukraine’s culture. Russia has razed to the ground many museums and churches, destroying priceless works of art. So far, Ukraine’s Ministry of Culture has documented over 1,600 cultural facilities damaged or destroyed
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Chekotun
Author: Kate Tsurkan
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.