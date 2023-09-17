Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Ukrainians mark anniversary of journalist Georgiy Gongadze’s murder

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 17, 2023 9:47 PM 1 min read
Members of the public hold a photo of Georgiy Gongadze on Sept. 16 in Kyiv on the anniversary of his murder. (Photo: Gongadze Prize/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

On Sept. 16, Ukrainians marked the 23d anniversary of the murder of Georgiy Gongadze, prominent investigative journalist and co-founder of online news outlet Ukrainska Pravda.

During the commemoration, attended by around 10 people, the photo exhibition ‘The War Is Not Over’ opened, dedicated to Russia's war crimes against the media and journalists in Ukraine after the all-out invasion.

Gongadze, who was critical of then-president Leonid Kuchma, was kidnapped on Sept. 16 in 2000. Two months later, his headless body was found in a forest some 70 kilometers outside Kyiv.

Three police officers were sentenced to 12 years' jail for their roles in Gongadze's murder, while on January 2016, Oleksiy Pukach, ex-head of the Interior Ministry of Ukraine's surveillance department, was sentenced to life.

