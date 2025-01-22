Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukrainian armed forces, War, Russian offensive
Kyiv court arrests 3 senior officers accused of failed defense of Kharkiv Oblast

by Martin Fornusek January 22, 2025 11:45 AM 2 min read
SBU officers detaining a military officer, accused of a failed defense in Kharkiv Oblast, on Jan. 20, 2025. (SBU)
A Kyiv court arrested General Yurii Halushkin, General Artur Horbenko, and Colonel Illia Lapin, three officers accused of leading an unsuccessful defense in Kharkiv Oblast during a Russian offensive last spring, Suspilne reported on Jan. 21.

Russia launched a cross-border offensive into northeastern Kharkiv Oblast in May 2024, swiftly moving forward by several kilometers despite Ukraine's efforts to fortify border regions.

Though the Russian offensive eventually stalled some 25 kilometers (15 miles) north of Kharkiv, its initial success sparked outrage against regional and military leaders for poor defense planning.

The three officers responsible for organizing the defenses were detained by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on Jan. 20. They were accused of violating military regulations and not using all resources at their disposal to repel the Russian offensive.

"This led to the seizure of part of the territory in the eastern Ukrainian region, where fierce fighting is currently ongoing," the SBU said.

Halushkin commanded the Kharkiv Operational-Tactical Group, Horbenko led the 125th Territorial Defense Brigade that was deployed in the area, and Lapin commanded the brigade's 415th Battalion.

The three suspects were charged with negligence in military service and – in Horbenko's and Lapin's cases – carrying out unauthorized withdrawal from the battlefield. They face up to 10 years in prison.

"The charged officials did not ensure the fortification and engineering arrangements of defensive positions (in Kharkiv Oblast). They did not ensure proper organization of units during the battle," the State Bureau of Investigation said.

The suspects' lawyers protested the charges.

The trial comes against the backdrop of several scandals connected to poor command and organization in different brigades. Military mismanagement has often been cited as one of the key challenges plaguing Ukraine's Armed Forces as it faces the Russian advance in the east.

Author: Martin Fornusek
News Feed

12:08 PM

Ukraine's NATO prospects depend on Trump, Zelensky says.

"Everything depends on the United States. If Trump is ready to see Ukraine in NATO, we will be in NATO, everyone will be in favor. If President Trump is not ready to see us in NATO, we will not be in NATO," President Volodymyr Zelensky told journalists in Davos.
12:59 AM

Supervisory board extends arms procurement head's contract, initiates audit following proposed merger.

The contract extensions comes after Defense Minister Rustem Umerov walked back on plans to merge the Defense Procurement Agency and the State Logistics Operator into one agency, following a NATO statement said that the two agencies should be kept separate and two separate supervisory boards established "to perform their tasks and supporting their independence and anti-corruption policies."
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.