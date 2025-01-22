Kyiv court arrests 3 senior officers accused of failed defense of Kharkiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Kyiv court arrested General Yurii Halushkin, General Artur Horbenko, and Colonel Illia Lapin, three officers accused of leading an unsuccessful defense in Kharkiv Oblast during a Russian offensive last spring, Suspilne reported on Jan. 21.

Russia launched a cross-border offensive into northeastern Kharkiv Oblast in May 2024, swiftly moving forward by several kilometers despite Ukraine's efforts to fortify border regions.

Though the Russian offensive eventually stalled some 25 kilometers (15 miles) north of Kharkiv, its initial success sparked outrage against regional and military leaders for poor defense planning.

The three officers responsible for organizing the defenses were detained by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on Jan. 20. They were accused of violating military regulations and not using all resources at their disposal to repel the Russian offensive.

"This led to the seizure of part of the territory in the eastern Ukrainian region, where fierce fighting is currently ongoing," the SBU said.

Halushkin commanded the Kharkiv Operational-Tactical Group, Horbenko led the 125th Territorial Defense Brigade that was deployed in the area, and Lapin commanded the brigade's 415th Battalion.

The three suspects were charged with negligence in military service and – in Horbenko's and Lapin's cases – carrying out unauthorized withdrawal from the battlefield. They face up to 10 years in prison.

"The charged officials did not ensure the fortification and engineering arrangements of defensive positions (in Kharkiv Oblast). They did not ensure proper organization of units during the battle," the State Bureau of Investigation said.

The suspects' lawyers protested the charges.

The trial comes against the backdrop of several scandals connected to poor command and organization in different brigades. Military mismanagement has often been cited as one of the key challenges plaguing Ukraine's Armed Forces as it faces the Russian advance in the east.