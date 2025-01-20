Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, State Bureau of Investigation, Ukrainian armed forces, Ukrainian soldiers, Ukrainian army, War
Edit post

Commander of scandal-hit Ukrainian brigade detained, accused of failing to report desertions

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 20, 2025 4:11 PM 2 min read
A picture of the commander of the 155th "Anne of Kyiv" Brigade being detained released by the State Bureau of Investigation on Jan. 20
This audio is created with AI assistance

The commander of a scandal-hit Ukrainian brigade has been detained, accused of failing to report violations in his unit, the State Bureau of Investigation said on Jan. 20.

The 155th "Anne of Kyiv" Brigade was intended to be a flagship project for Ukrainian brigades trained and armed with the assistance of foreign partners.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced in June that France would provide training and military supplies as part of this initiative.

Despite Paris fulfilling its commitments for training and arms provision, an investigation led by Yurii Butusov, editor-in-chief of Ukrainian media outlet Censor.net, claimed soldiers of the unit, currently deployed near Pokrovsk, have suffered losses and gone AWOL (absent without leave) in large numbers due to poor command and organization within Ukraine’s military leadership.

The State Bureau of Investigation launched an investigation into the unit on Jan. 3.

In a statement on Jan 20, the bureau said the commander "did not respond to violations in his unit, including the unauthorized abandonment of the military unit by his fighters."

"The commander also deliberately failed to perform other actions assigned to him by his official duties. In particular, during 2024, he did not send a single report to pre-trial investigation bodies regarding subordinate servicemen who committed criminal offenses," it added.

If found guilty, the commander faces up to 10 years in prison.

The 155th Brigade has about 5,800 troops, fewer than 2,000 of whom have undergone training in France. It is armed with French AMX10 armored vehicles, Caesar howitzers, and German Leopard 2A4 tanks, among other weapons.

According to Butusov's investigation, the unit's founding was "organizational chaos" from the very beginning. Even before the training in France began, 2,500 service members were reportedly sent to other units, thus removing many of the most qualified personnel from the brigade.

Of the 1,924 soldiers eventually sent to France, only 51 had more than a year of military service, while 1,414 had served for less than two months, Butusov wrote.

The unit was also plagued by large numbers of soldiers going AWOL — about 50 deserted in France, in addition to hundreds who left their posts even before the unit was deployed at the front, according to the journalist.

Between March and November, over 1,700 soldiers had gone AWOL, Butusov reported.

Though the unit was replenished with new recruits, these often did not undergo a "proper selection process," the journalist added.

‘I didn’t know who I’d be fighting’ — North Korean soldier captured by Ukraine speaks in new footage
The POW said he arrived in Russia on a cargo ferry with over 100 other North Korean soldiers.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:31 AM

150,000 Russian soldiers killed fighting Ukraine in 2024, Syrskyi says.

Russian forces suffered their heaviest losses last year since the start of the full-scale war, with total military losses reaching 434,000 soldiers, including approximately 150,000 killed in combat during 2024, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said in a Jan. 19 interview with the Ukrainian news outlet TSN.
9:09 PM

Ukraine's General Staff launches investigation into 156th Brigade.

Recent inspections of the 156th Brigade revealed "a number of significant shortcomings," the military said. Solutions include replacing the brigade's leadership, appointing a commander with practical combat and command experience, and transferring combat-tested officers and sergeants into the unit.
5:53 PM

Syria bans goods from Russia, Iran, Israel.

Syria's new administration has banned all Russian, Iranian, and Israeli goods from entering the country in a new decree issued by the country's Minister of Finance on Jan. 17.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.