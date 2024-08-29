Skip to content
Kursk Oblast, Ukraine, Russia, War, Latvia
Kursk incursion is Ukraine's right of self-defense, Latvian FM says

by Kateryna Denisova August 29, 2024 5:53 PM 2 min read
Baiba Braze, former NATO Assistant Secretary General for Public Diplomacy and current foreign minister of Latvia, looks on during the NATO Resilience Symposium 2023, on April 26, 2023. (Gints Ivuskans/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)
The Kursk operation is Ukraine's right of self-defense, Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze said ahead of an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Aug. 29.

As Kyiv's incursion into Kursk Oblast entered its fourth week, Ukraine is in control of 1,294 square kilometers (around 500 square miles) and 100 settlements, including the town of Sudzha, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Aug. 27. The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

According to Braze, Ukraine's right of self-defense is covered by Article 51 of the U.N. Charter the UN Charter includes Kyiv's right to strike at military targets on Russian soil.

"And Ukrainians have been very, very careful and very, very diligent in not going after civilians (in Kursk Oblast), in not doing what Russians have been doing on the Ukrainian territory," the minister said.

"This is the normal military counteractions, so this counteroffensive, in our view, is also covered by the right of self-defense."

Moscow has redeployed about 30,000 of its troops from other sectors to the Kursk direction, "and this number is growing," Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Aug. 27. At the same time, Russia deployed its most combat-ready units in the Pokrovsk sector, he added.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the ongoing Kursk incursion is one part of a plan for victory that he would present to U.S. President Joe Biden during a meeting in September.

Russia faces 'difficult fight' to retake territory in Kursk Oblast, deputy CIA director says
As Kyiv’s incursion into Kursk Oblast enters its fourth week, Ukraine is in control of 1,294 square kilometers and 100 settlements, including the town of Sudzha, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Aug. 27.
Author: Kateryna Denisova
WSJ reports F-16 crash, Ukraine's Air Force announces death of pilot.

Ukraine's Air Force announced on Aug. 29 that a pilot had been killed during Russia's mass attack on Aug. 26, shortly after the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that one of the recently delivered F-16 jets had been destroyed in a crash on the same day.
Updated: Russia controls part of Chasiv Yar, military says.

If Chasiv Yar is fully captured, Russian forces could utilize its elevation to gain an increased advantage for attacks on the neighboring towns of Kostiantynivka and Druzhkivka, as well as the larger nearby city of Kramatorsk, said Andrii Polukhin, a spokesperson for Ukraine's 24th Mechanized Brigade.
Gazprom-run Russian TV to create 'political satire' sitcom about Biden.

According to the preliminary details about the show, named "Goodbye," an undercover "President Joe Biden" moves to Russia to investigate why Western sanctions are unsuccessful. After losing his documents, Biden is forced to become an English teacher to save up money and eventually return to the U.S.
