Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Kuleba: Russian June 16 attack on Kyiv Oblast conveying message to African delegation

by Dinara Khalilova June 16, 2023 2:48 PM 3 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin greets South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during the official welcoming ceremony for the heads of state and government of states participating in the 2019 Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi on Oct. 23, 2019. (SERGEI CHIRIKOV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops launched a missile barrage on Kyiv Oblast during a visit by an African delegation aimed at facilitating peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

"Russian missiles are a message to Africa: Russia wants more war, not peace," tweeted Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. He called the attack the largest on Kyiv "in weeks."

Presidential Office head Andrii Yermak also commented on the attack, saying that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "wants to demonstrate that he is willing to disregard the safety of foreign leaders and he actually doesn't care because he feels complete impunity."

Yermak reminded that Russia had also attacked Ukraine during visits of U.S. President Joe Biden and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"The world must understand that consolidation and the toughest possible position towards Russia are now necessary," Yermak said on Telegram. "It is crucial to show strength to the state that undermines global security and acts with terrorist methods."

As Ukraine looks West, Russia wins over Africa
Since its independence, Ukraine’s diplomatic efforts have focused primarily on looking West. Meanwhile, Russia has set its sights all over the world. While the Euro-Atlantic world has been firm in its support of Ukraine, condemning Russia’s all-out war, the African continent, home to 54 countries a…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet

A delegation of African countries led by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in Ukraine on the morning of June 16. The group is set to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky under the African Peace Mission.

Except for Ramaphosa, the delegation includes leaders of Senegal, Egypt, the Republic of the Congo, Uganda, Comoros, and Zambia.

The leaders arrived at the railway station in Nemishaeve, a village near Bucha in Kyiv Oblast. They visited a mass grave of civilians killed by Russian forces in Bucha, then headed to the capital.

Reuters crew saw the African leaders entering a bomb shelter upon their arrival n Kyiv. After the all-clear, the mission was renewed as planned.

Russia launched six Kinzhal ballistic missiles and six Kalibr cruise missiles on Kyiv Oblast at about 11 a.m. local time, according to the Air Force.

All the missiles were reportedly shot down by Ukraine's air defenses, but the debris fell into a settlement, resulting in casualties among civilians and damage to people's homes.

As of 2 p.m. local time, four people are known to have been injured, including a child, according to the regional department of the State Emergency Service.

South Africa to grant diplomatic immunity to participants of upcoming BRICS summit, allowing wanted Putin to join
There has been ongoing speculation as to whether or not Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend this year’s summit in person due to the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) warrant for his arrest.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.