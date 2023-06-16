African leaders visit grave of Russian troops' victims in Bucha

This audio is created with AI assistance

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and other African leaders on June 16 visited the town of Bucha in Kyiv Oblast.

Ramaphosa and other leaders went to a mass grave of 458 civilians in the town, according to Ramaphosa's Twitter page. The civilians were killed by Russian troops during their occupation of Bucha in March 2022.

During the visit, an air raid alert was activated in the capital and in Kyiv Oblast. The attack came shortly after Ramaphosa arrived in Ukraine as part of a delegation aiming to "initiate a peace process" between Ukraine and Russia.

“We await the commencement of talks with President (Volodymyr) Zelensky, which will be followed by a media engagement," Ramaphosa's spokesman Vincent Magwenya said.

Apart from Ramaphosa, the African delegation includes leaders of Senegal, Egypt, the Republic of the Congo, Uganda, the Comoros, and Zambia.