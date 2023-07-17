Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Blinken: Russia 'weaponizing food'; US to help Ukraine with exports after grain deal collapse

by Elsa Court July 17, 2023 11:25 PM 2 min read
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken talks to reporters on July 17, 2023, in Washington, DC. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Washington is looking for ways to help Ukraine export grain and other food products following Russia's announcement on July 17 that it is pulling out of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Blinken said that Russia is using food "as a weapon in its war against Ukraine."

The grain deal, brokered by Turkey and the U.N. in July 2022, has been essential in mitigating a global surge in food prices partially caused by Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine by allowing Ukraine to export its agricultural products via the Black Sea despite the ongoing invasion.

In a news conference on July 17, Blinken told reporters that the initiative has so far had a hugely positive impact but also that the deal's very existence "should never have been necessary in the first place," referring to the full-scale invasion of Ukraine and blockade of Ukrainian ports by Russia.

"For years (Ukraine) has been the breadbasket of the world," Blinken said, adding that in roughly a year that the initiative has been in effect, Ukraine has exported the equivalent of 18 billion loaves of bread.

By refusing to extend the deal, Blinken stated that Russia is "weaponizing food" by denying food supplies to those who need it and making food prices worldwide rise. "I hope that every country is watching this very closely."

Echoing Blinken's concerns, U.K. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly wrote on Twitter that "Putin is using food as a weapon."

"The U.K. strongly condemns Russia’s withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative. This decision hurts the world’s poorest."

Blinken added that while Russia is attempting to block grain exports by sea, the U.S., together with Ukraine and other countries, will look at alternative routes for exports by road and rail.

However, his assessment was that "in terms of volumes necessary, it's hard to replace what is now lost" as a result of Russia's decision not to extend the deal.

Ukraine war latest: Grain deal collapses after Russia pulls from agreement
Key Developments on July 17: * Grain deal collapses after Russia pulls from agreement * Crimean Bridge damaged after reported explosions * Military: Russian forces on the offensive in Lyman-Kupiansk direction * Foreign Ministry marks 9-year anniversary of Russian downing of MH17 * More Wagner…
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan
Author: Elsa Court
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.