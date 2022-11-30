Kuleba and Danish counterpart discuss support for Ukraine, peace plan

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Nov. 30 discussed support for Ukraine and efforts to implement Ukrainian President Zelensky's peace formula with Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod, Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

"In two years of our joint work with my Danish counterpart, we have navigated through many crises and become real friends. In today’s meeting, we discussed Denmark’s steadfast and lasting support for Ukraine, as well as efforts to implement Zelensky's Peace formula," Kuleba wrote.

President Volodymyr Zelensky presented a ten-point peace plan to end Russia’s war in Ukraine in a virtual speech to G20 leaders on Nov. 15.

The plan envisages preventing ecocide in Ukraine, punishing those responsible for war crimes, withdrawing all Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine, restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, and the release of all prisoners of war and deportees. The proposals also call for ensuring energy security, food security, and nuclear safety.