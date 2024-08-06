Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Vsevolod Kniaziev, Supreme Court, Courts, Justice
Ex-Supreme Court head Kniaziev dismissed as judge of Cassation Administrative Court

by Martin Fornusek August 6, 2024 12:28 PM 1 min read
Vsevolod Kniaziev (L), dismissed from the position of the head of the Supreme Court of Ukraine, in the courtroom of the High Anti-Corruption Court on May 18, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Vsevolod Kniaziev, former chairman of Ukraine's top judicial body and a suspect in a bribery case, was dismissed on Aug. 6 from his post as a judge of the Supreme Court's Cassation Administrative Court.

The High Council of Justice justified the decision by "a serious disciplinary offense" on Kniaziev's part.

Kniaziev was found guilty in December 2023 of illegally accepting a gift after it was revealed he was renting an apartment in an elite neighborhood in the capital for a mere Hr 1,000 ($25) a month.

The High Council of Justice launched a disciplinary case into Kniaziev's conduct over the aforementioned case in April.

Kniaziev is also a central figure in another ongoing case. He was detained and dismissed from his position as the head of the Supreme Court in May 2023 after being charged with accepting a $2.7 million bribe to rule in favor of Ukrainian billionaire Kostyantyn Zhevago.

The Supreme Court's ex-head was released from detention after paying Hr 18 million bail (around $450,000) in January but remained suspended from administering justice until a final verdict.

Author: Martin Fornusek
1:10 PM

US seeks to confiscate ex-PM Lazarenko's money for Ukraine.

The U.S. Justice Department wants to confiscate $200 million from Ukraine's ex-Prime Minister Pavlo Lazarenko in favor of Ukraine, Mary Butler, the department's senior official, said in an interview with the Voice of America published on Aug. 5.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.