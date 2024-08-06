Ex-Supreme Court head Kniaziev dismissed as judge of Cassation Administrative Court

This audio is created with AI assistance

Vsevolod Kniaziev, former chairman of Ukraine's top judicial body and a suspect in a bribery case, was dismissed on Aug. 6 from his post as a judge of the Supreme Court's Cassation Administrative Court.

The High Council of Justice justified the decision by "a serious disciplinary offense" on Kniaziev's part.

Kniaziev was found guilty in December 2023 of illegally accepting a gift after it was revealed he was renting an apartment in an elite neighborhood in the capital for a mere Hr 1,000 ($25) a month.

The High Council of Justice launched a disciplinary case into Kniaziev's conduct over the aforementioned case in April.

Kniaziev is also a central figure in another ongoing case. He was detained and dismissed from his position as the head of the Supreme Court in May 2023 after being charged with accepting a $2.7 million bribe to rule in favor of Ukrainian billionaire Kostyantyn Zhevago.

The Supreme Court's ex-head was released from detention after paying Hr 18 million bail (around $450,000) in January but remained suspended from administering justice until a final verdict.