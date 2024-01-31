Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Corruption, Ukraine
Edit post

Media: Bail was paid for detained ex-Supreme Court head

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 31, 2024 1:14 PM 2 min read
Vsevolod Kniaziev, the former head of the Supreme Court, has been charged with bribery. Critics argue that the Kniazev case shows the failure of judicial reform. (Supreme Court press service)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The 18.17 million ($480,000) bail for Vsevolod Kniazev, the ex-chief of the Supreme Court arrested on corruption charges, was paid, Ukrainska Pravda and Ukrinform reported on Jan. 31, citing official sources.

Kniazev was detained and dismissed from his position in May 2023 after he was charged with accepting a $2.7 million bribe to rule in favor of Ukrainian billionaire Kostyantyn Zhevago.

"The set bail for Kniazev was deposited," a source in the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine told Ukrinform.

According to Ukrainska Pravda's source in anti-corruption agencies, the procedure for Kniazev's release from the pre-trial detention center is now underway.

The defendant's lawyer later told Ukrinform that the bail was paid by Kniazev's friends due to alleged "deterioration of his health."

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support us

On Jan. 30, the court extended Kniazev's detention until March 29 while also reducing his bail from Hr 20 million ($528,000) to Hr 18.7 million.

The sum of the bail was decreased several times since the arrest, originally being set at Hr 107.3 million ($2.8 million).

According to the investigation by Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies, the dismissed judge was allegedly receiving money in order to influence the court's decision in favor of billionaire Zhevago, who denied the accusations.

The Supreme Court considered the case on Zhevago's ownership of 40.19% of the Poltava Mining and Processing Plant, part of the Ferrexpo group. In April 2023, the court ruled to allow Zhevago to keep the shares.

Zhevago was formally charged with bribing Kniazev in August last year.

In another case, Kniazev was found guilty in December 2023 of illegally accepting a gift after it was revealed he was renting an apartment in an elite neighborhood of Kyiv for Hr 1,000 ($26) a month.

Constitutional Court reform: Will Ukraine implement key condition for EU membership?
After being mired in corruption and political scandals for decades, Ukraine’s critically important Constitutional Court is now facing an attempt at reform, although its success is far from guaranteed. The issue took center stage when the reform of the Constitutional Court became one of the European…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:40 PM

US Under Secretary Victoria Nuland arrives in Kyiv.

"Today we will meet government leaders, veterans, and civil society to underscore our shared commitment to defeating Russian aggression in Ukraine," U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink wrote on the social media platform X.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
6:59 AM

Media: Biden arms Ukraine via Greece.

A U.S. legal authority known as Excess Defense Articles (EDA) allows the president to deem certain weapons systems surplus and transfer them to partner nations at a cheap price or without cost.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.