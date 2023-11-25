Update: Largest Russian drone attack on Kyiv injures 5

This audio is created with AI assistance

The number of people injured in Russia's Nov. 25 attack on Ukraine, which predominantly targeted Kyiv and was the largest drone attack on the capital since the start of the full-scale war, has risen to five people, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported.

This number includes an 11-year-old child.

According to Klitschko, all of those injured in the attack received medical attention and did not require hospitalization.

Ukraine shot down 71 of the 75 drones launched by Russia in yet another massive Russian attack against Ukraine on the morning of Nov. 25, the Air Force reported. The Russian attack was focused predominantly on Kyiv.

The drone debris fell in five of the city's districts, causing a fire in the kindergarten. The blast waves shattered windows in neighboring residential buildings.

First responders reportedly rescued two women trapped in a five-story building after the drone debris hit it, according to the report.

Meanwhile, the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported several houses were damaged in the region following the attack.

Neither strikes against the critical infrastructure nor casualties were reported in the Kyiv Oblast.

Emergency services are working on the impact sites.