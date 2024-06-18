Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
News Feed, Ukraine, Switzerland, global peace summit, Rwanda
Edit post

Ecumenical Patriarchate signs global peace summit communique, Rwanda's signature removed

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 18, 2024 8:27 AM 2 min read
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky attends the closing press conference during the Summit on Peace in Ukraine in Lucerne, Switzerland on June 16, 2024. The Swiss government reported that 90 countries and international organizations had registered for the summit, although Russia, which launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine two years ago, was not invited. (Sedat Suna/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople added its signature to the joint communique of the global pace summit for Ukraine, while Rwanda's signature has disappeared as of June 17, according to the Swiss government website.

Counting the latest changes, 77 countries and five organizations have supported the document drafted during a two-day summit in Switzerland.

The communique called to return the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant under full control of Ukraine, ensure uninterrupted manufacturing and supply of food products in Ukraine, secure full access to sea ports in the Black and Azov Seas, release all prisoners of war, and return all deported Ukrainian children, among other things.

The document also declared any threat or use of nuclear weapons in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine inadmissible and attacks on ships and civilian ports unacceptable.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 101 countries and organizations gathered for the summit, meaning that not all participants supported the communique. Eighty countries signed the document at first, but Jordan's and Iraq's signatures were later removed.

Russia was not invited to attend, while China rejected the invitation.

Brazil, present as an observer in the list of 92 confirmed participant countries shared by the Swiss Foreign Ministry on June 14, has also not signed the communique.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:17 AM

Moscow confirms A-50 aircraft was shot down by Ukraine.

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation confirmed that the Ukrainian Air Force shot down a rare Russian A-50 early warning and control aircraft over the Azov Sea back in February, killing ten crew members.
3:36 PM

Putin to visit North Korea, Vietnam this week.

Despite the increasingly strong alliance between Russia and North Korea, Russian President Vladimir Putin has not visited the country since 2000, when he met with previous North Korean leader Kim Jong-Il.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.