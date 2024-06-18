Ecumenical Patriarchate signs global peace summit communique, Rwanda's signature removed

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

The Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople added its signature to the joint communique of the global pace summit for Ukraine, while Rwanda's signature has disappeared as of June 17, according to the Swiss government website.

Counting the latest changes, 77 countries and five organizations have supported the document drafted during a two-day summit in Switzerland.

The communique called to return the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant under full control of Ukraine, ensure uninterrupted manufacturing and supply of food products in Ukraine, secure full access to sea ports in the Black and Azov Seas, release all prisoners of war, and return all deported Ukrainian children, among other things.

The document also declared any threat or use of nuclear weapons in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine inadmissible and attacks on ships and civilian ports unacceptable.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 101 countries and organizations gathered for the summit, meaning that not all participants supported the communique. Eighty countries signed the document at first, but Jordan's and Iraq's signatures were later removed.

Russia was not invited to attend, while China rejected the invitation.

Brazil, present as an observer in the list of 92 confirmed participant countries shared by the Swiss Foreign Ministry on June 14, has also not signed the communique.