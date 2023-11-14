Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office opens case over civilians not allowed in bomb shelter

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 14, 2023 6:00 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of Russian shelling of Kherson, southern Ukraine, on Nov. 13, 2023. (Oleksandr Prokudin/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation on Nov. 14 into two civilians having been refused entry to a bomb shelter in Kherson during a Russian attack.

A woman and elderly resident sought assistance at a local energy facility on Nov. 13 when Russian forces started to shell the city, the prosecutors said. They were reportedly not allowed to enter the bomb shelter used by the facility’s employees and were not given the address of the next closest place of refuge.

Ukrainian law enforcement has opened a case under Article 367-1 of the Criminal Code, which covers official negligence. The article's sanction entails a fine, correctional work of up to two years, or detention of up to three years.

"Kherson and other liberated settlements in the region are constantly under fire from the Russian army. In such conditions, it is unacceptable to violate the norms of current legislation and people's rights to civil protection," the prosecutor's office added.

Under deadly attacks, Kherson fights to keep life going 1 year after liberation
Sitting in a pitch-dark kitchen with just the flashlight on, 70-year-old Viacheslav Bezprozvanyi warned of an incoming shelling as soon as he heard a swish over him. Split seconds later, a thick thud of shelling hit the ground a few hundred meters away. The house shook, knocking off a
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima

"During an air raid alert, all bomb shelters must be available to the population of Ukraine. There is nothing more important than preserving people's lives and health."

This is not the first time civilians were blocked from accessing bomb shelters during Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Two women and a nine-year-old child were killed by missile debris in Kyiv on June 1 while trying to enter a closed shelter. The incident sparked outrage toward authorities, who then launched a nationwide audit of bomb shelters.

After the audit revealed that around one-third of bomb shelters across Ukraine had been closed or unsuitable for use, President Volodymyr Zelensky tasked the relevant authorities with putting the facilities in order by July 25.

International Finance Corporation Europe Director ‘optimistic’ Ukraine can attract private investment to rebuild
In order to rebuild the country following Russia’s brutal invasion, Ukraine will have to attract billions to its private sector. The International Finance Corporation (IFC) — the investment arm of the World Bank — believes that if Ukraine manages to reform some of its key sectors and liberalize its…
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:08 PM

Danilov: Counteroffensive hopes did not come true.

Ukraine's counteroffensive hopes did not come true, but that does not mean Kyiv will not eventually achieve victory, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksii Danilov said in a comment for the BBC on Dec. 12.
12:10 PM

US House passes bill banning import of uranium from Russia.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted on Dec. 11 to pass a bill banning the import of Russian uranium. A majority of uranium used by the U.S. is purchased from abroad. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said that in 2022, 12% of the total amount of uranium used by nuclear power plants in the U.S. was purchased from Russia, making it the third largest supplier.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
9:51 AM

Russia claims it shot down ballistic missile over Belgorod Oblast.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod Oblast, said that air defense had shot down a "target" near the village of Bessonovka, about 30 kilometers from the city of Belgorod and close to 50 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. Kyiv did not comment on the claim, and it cannot be independently verified.
6:10 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked eight communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 11, firing 18 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
5:45 AM

Zelensky meets with key allies in Washington.

President Volodymyr Zelensky conducted a series of meetings with key allies in Washington on Dec 11 seeking to secure additional support for Ukraine as additional U.S. aid funding remains in question.
1:39 AM

Media: Brazilian president denies Zelensky's request to meet.

President Volodymr Zelensky requested a meeting with Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva while traveling to Argentina for the inauguration of Javier Milei, but the Brazilian leader declined to meet, the Brazilian news outlet O Globo reported Dec. 11.
11:32 PM

Finnish court orders Russian neo-Nazi fighter to remain in custody.

The decision came just three days after the Finnish Supreme Court ruled that Petrovsky cannot be extradited to Ukraine to stand trial because conditions in Ukrainian prisons do not meet standards set by the European Convention on Human Rights. The court released him but he was immediately re-arrested by the Finnish Border Guard.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.