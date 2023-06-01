Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Civilian deaths in Kyiv spark outrage over closed bomb shelters

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 1, 2023 9:14 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian missile strike on Kyiv overnight on June 1, 2023. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The case of the three victims of the June 1 missile strike in Kyiv, who died while trying to enter a closed air defense shelter has sparked anger from Ukrainian officials and the public.

President Volodymyr Zelensky promised a "firm" response to the people responsible and the authorities have launched a criminal investigation.

A 33-year-old woman as well as a 34-year-old woman with her 9-year-old daughter were killed in Kyiv’s Desnianskyi district, where Russian missile debris fell on a clinic and a residential building.

The husband of the 33-year-old killed woman told news outlet Suspilne that his wife was trying to get into a shelter in a medical facility, which turned out to be closed.

According to Kyiv mayor Vitalii Klitschko, responsibility lies with the head of the medical facility and the Desnianskyi district head Dmytro Ratnikov.

The mayor has asked the president to remove both men from their posts.

The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office and police began an investigation of the facility and questioned its management, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

Later the same day, law enforcement began conducting searches in Kyiv City State Administration, in particular at the Department of Municipal Security and Healthcare.

"The Kyiv police have already started criminal proceedings based on this fact under Part 2 of Art. 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - Official negligence that caused serious consequences," Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

The incident also attracted attention to other shelters that are in poor condition. Following complaints by the citizens, Klitschko went to examine these shelters and promised to hold their management responsibilities.

According to the mayor, several months ago, the city allocated 100 million Hr. ($27,100) to each district for the renovation and maintenance of Kyiv's 4,000 shelters.

Both the Interior Ministry and the mayor have already promised regular police checks of the city’s shelters to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Update: Russian June 1 attack on Kyiv kills 3 people, including 1 child, says Kyiv police
Russian missile attack on Kyiv overnight on June 1 killed three civilians, including a child, and injured 11 more people, reported the Kyiv police.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.