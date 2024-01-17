Skip to content
Russia attacks Kherson Oblast, killing 1, injuring 5

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 17, 2024 3:14 PM 2 min read
Aftermath of a Russian attack on the village of Romashkove in Kherson Oblast on Jan. 17, 2024. (Kherson Regional Military Administration / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks on multiple settlements in Kherson Oblast killed one person and injured five others, the regional authorities reported on Jan. 17.

Ukrainian forces liberated Kherson and other settlements on the western bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022. Russian troops remain on the other side of the river and continually carry out indiscriminate attacks, leading to civilian casualties.

A 37-year-old man was killed and an 81-year-old woman was injured after a Russian strike hit a garage in a residential area of Kherson. Medics treated the woman at the site of the attack.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the city's military administration, said the man had been outside at the moment of the strike.

Prokudin shared a video of the damage to the area and said that Russian forces fired at the area for an hour.  

Russian forces also attacked Beryslav, a city 65 kilometers east of Kherson. A 60-year-old woman, a 62-year-old man, and a 54-year-old man were injured, Prokudin said. All three received medical assistance.

Later in the afternoon, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported an attack on the village of Romashkove, a village 12 kilometers outside of Kherson.

Homes, farms, and a car were damaged, and an 81-year-old local woman was injured in the strike.

Prokudin reported that on Jan. 16, three civilians were injured in Russian attacks.

Russian attacks on Odesa, Kharkiv, Kherson Oblast injure 23 over past day
Russian attacks against Ukraine injured 23 people over the past 24 hours, regional authorities reported early on Jan. 17.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Most popular

News Feed

11:50 AM

ISW: Putin attempts to destabilize Baltic countries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sets conditions for future escalations in the Baltic countries as part of the alleged plan to weaken the NATO alliance, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote in its Jan. 16 assessment.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.