News Feed, Kharkiv, Civilian casualties, Russian attack, guided bomb, Nova Poshta
1 killed, 9 injured in Russian strike on Kharkiv postal depot

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 30, 2024 6:32 PM 2 min read
A view of Kharkiv city sign in Kharkiv, Ukraine on July 5, 2023. (Gian Marco Benedetto/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Russia targeted a postal depot in Kharkiv with a guided aerial bomb on June 30, killing one person and injuring nine others, among them an 8-month-old child, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported at 6 p.m. local time.

Earlier on June 30, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia has used over 800 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine in the past week alone.

According to Syniehubov, the strike killed one employee and destroyed eight vehicles parked outside the depot, which belongs to Nova Poshta, Ukraine's largest privately owned postal service.

"Debris analysis is ongoing. There could have been 9 people at the place of the strike, they are being searched for," Syniehubov added.

Nova Poshta said in a statement on X at 6.30 p.m. local time that the strike had hit near the distribution center, but "all shift workers were in the bomb shelter and were not injured."

"There are victims among the population, as well as truck drivers," Nova Poshta said, adding that the depot was damaged.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said the strike was "almost in the city center." An explosion was reported in Kharkiv at around 4:30 p.m. local time.

Russia used a missile to strike a Nova Poshta depot in Korotych in Kharkiv Oblast in October 2023, killing eight people and injuring 17.

The depot had a bomb shelter, but the victims reportedly did not have time to get to it as only 15 seconds passed between the air raid sounding and the strike.

A missile attack on a Nova Poshta depot in Odesa on May 1 injured 14 people and destroyed 15.5 metric tons of post.

None of the 18 employees working in the depot were among the casualties because they managed to reach the bomb shelter in time, Nova Poshta co-owner Volodymyr Popereshniuk said.

Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast kills 7, including 3 children
Russian troops attacked the town of Vilniansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on June 29, killing seven people, including three children, and injuring 36, local officials have said.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
4:34 PM

Ukrainian border guards attacked near Romanian border.

Border guards in western Ukraine were forced to defend themselves against an attack by two armed men, killing one of the assailants and injuring the other, State Border Guard Service spokesperson Andrii Demchenko told Ukrainska Pravda on June 30.
Ukraine news
2:43 AM

3 injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast.

On June 29, Russian troops attacked the city of Derhachi in the Kharkiv Oblast, injuring three people, according to Viacheslav Zadorenko, head of the Derhachi military administration.
12:19 AM

Polish foreign minister proposes seizing $321 billion in frozen Russian assets.

"We need to re-learn how to champion the escalation game," Sikorsky said during a lecture at the Ditchley Foundation in the U.K. "(Russian dictator Vladimir) Putin has already written them (the frozen assets) off, he does not expect to get them back. But he also doesn’t think we have the fortitude to take hold of them either. So far, we have proven him right."
8:49 PM

Kuleba meets Armenian minister as Yerevan drifts away from Moscow.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan discussed the security situation in Europe and the South Caucasus. The two also focused on ways to deepen bilateral ties and international cooperation between nations, "particularly in light of Ukraine’s future EU membership."
3:21 PM

'Tension rises' at border with Belarus, Minsk accuses Kyiv of deploying troops.

The Ukrainian Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation said in May that Russia may opt to conduct a new psychological operation aimed at "stirring up mass panic" in Ukraine. The plan was to force Kyiv to believe that Belarusian troops would join Russia's war against Ukraine, according to the center.
