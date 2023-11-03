Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Death toll of Russian attack on Nova Poshta depot rises to 8

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 3, 2023 10:50 AM 2 min read
A view from the damaged terminal after Russia launches a missile attack from the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system at the 'Nova Poshta' terminal in the village of Korotych, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A 29-year-old employee of a Nova Poshta postal depot in Kharkiv Oblast injured in Russia’s Oct. 21 missile strike against the facility died in the hospital on Nov. 3, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

His passing brings the death toll of the attack to eight, Syniehubov said, adding that seven more victims were undergoing medical treatment. Their condition is stable, he added.

A Russian missile hit a postal depot of Ukraine's largest privately-owned postal service Nova Poshta in the village of Korotych in Kharkiv Oblast on Oct. 21, killing at least six postal employees at the time of the attack and injuring 17.

Two days after the attack, Nova Poshta's co-founders said the company would arrange additional bomb shelters in its depots.

The Korotych depot had a bomb shelter, but the victims didn't have time to get to it as only 15 seconds passed between the air raid alert and the strike, said Nova Poshta co-founder Viacheslav Klymov, citing the wounded workers.

Korotych lies just 16 kilometers west of Kharkiv, 33 kilometers from the Russian border, and some 135 kilometers from the front lines.

The northeastern Kharkiv Oblast remains a frequent target of Russian attacks due to its proximity to Russia and the front line.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
