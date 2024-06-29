Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine, Russian attack, War
Edit post

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast kills 7, injures 18, including children

by Kateryna Denisova June 29, 2024 7:54 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack on the town of Vilniansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on June 29, 2024. (Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian troops attacked the town of Vilniansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on June 29, killing seven people, including two children, and injuring at least 18, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

Vilniansk, a town with a pre-war population of nearly 15,000, lies around 30 kilometers  (18 miles) from the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Several explosions were reported after an air raid alert went off in the region.

The Russian attack damaged a critical infrastructure facility, a store, and residential buildings in Vilniansk, according to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov.

"(The attack took place) in broad daylight on a weekend in a place where people were spending their leisure time downtown. Without any military infrastructure," Fedorov said.

The aftermath of a Russian attack on the town of Vilniansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on June 29, 2024. (Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)
The aftermath of a Russian attack on the town of Vilniansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on June 29, 2024. (Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)
The aftermath of a Russian attack on the town of Vilniansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on June 29, 2024. (Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)
The aftermath of a Russian attack on the town of Vilniansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on June 29, 2024. (Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)

There are four children among the injured, according to Klymenko. Commercial premises, houses and vehicles caught fire after the attack, he added.

"Our cities and communities suffer from such Russian strikes every day. But there are ways to overcome this—by destroying the terrorists where they are, eliminating Russian missile launchers, hitting them with long-range weapons, and increasing the number of modern air defense systems in Ukraine," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Russian troops attacked seven settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast 314 times over the past day, the governor said.

Russia hits nine-story residential building in downtown Dnipro, killing at least 1, injuring 12
People are trapped in their apartments, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said. He added that one man was rescued from a car covered with debris.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions. It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
3:21 PM

'Tension rises' at border with Belarus, Minsk accuses Kyiv of deploying troops.

The Ukrainian Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation said in May that Russia may opt to conduct a new psychological operation aimed at "stirring up mass panic" in Ukraine. The plan was to force Kyiv to believe that Belarusian troops would join Russia's war against Ukraine, according to the center.
10:44 AM

Governor: Russian attacks kill 4, wound 6 in Donetsk Oblast.

Russia's recent attack on Niu-York comes as Moscow steps up its offensive on the nearby town of Toretsk. Russian troops have slowly advanced in the area and intensified their attacks against civilians remaining in what has long been a less intense sector of the front line.
6:23 PM
Video

Life in wartime Kyiv with blackouts

Russia has intensified its attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure in recent months, leading to lengthy and almost daily interruptions in electricity supply all over Ukraine. In this video, the Kyiv Independent shows how Kyiv lives amid blackouts in the summertime.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.