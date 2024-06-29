Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast kills 7, injures 18, including children

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian troops attacked the town of Vilniansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on June 29, killing seven people, including two children, and injuring at least 18, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

Vilniansk, a town with a pre-war population of nearly 15,000, lies around 30 kilometers (18 miles) from the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Several explosions were reported after an air raid alert went off in the region.

The Russian attack damaged a critical infrastructure facility, a store, and residential buildings in Vilniansk, according to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov.

"(The attack took place) in broad daylight on a weekend in a place where people were spending their leisure time downtown. Without any military infrastructure," Fedorov said.

The aftermath of a Russian attack on the town of Vilniansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on June 29, 2024. (Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram) The aftermath of a Russian attack on the town of Vilniansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on June 29, 2024. (Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram) The aftermath of a Russian attack on the town of Vilniansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on June 29, 2024. (Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram) The aftermath of a Russian attack on the town of Vilniansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on June 29, 2024. (Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)

There are four children among the injured, according to Klymenko. Commercial premises, houses and vehicles caught fire after the attack, he added.

"Our cities and communities suffer from such Russian strikes every day. But there are ways to overcome this—by destroying the terrorists where they are, eliminating Russian missile launchers, hitting them with long-range weapons, and increasing the number of modern air defense systems in Ukraine," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Russian troops attacked seven settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast 314 times over the past day, the governor said.