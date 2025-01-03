Kerch Strait oil spill significantly smaller than initially thought, Russia claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

The amount of oil spilled in the Kerch Strait by two Russian oil tankers is "significantly less than the initial estimate," Russia's Transport Ministry claimed on Jan. 2.

Two Russian oil tankers,Volgoneft 212 and Volgoneft 239, suffered severe damage during a storm on Dec. 15. Both vessels were reportedly carrying a total of 9,200 tons of fuel, which began leaking into the Black Sea.

Russian state news outlet RIA Novosti initially reported that some 3,700 tons of low-grade fuel oil have spilled into the Kerch Strait, forcing Russia to declare a federal state of emergency in response to the spill.

Russian scientist Viktor Danilov-Danilyan said in a press conference on Dec. 25 that about 200,000 tons of soil along the Black Sea coast have been contaminated, while Greenpeace Ukraine warned on Dec. 16 that the destruction of the Russian oil tankers could cause "significant" environmental damage.

On Jan. 2, Russia's Transport Ministry claimed that only about 2,400 metric tons of oil had spilled, citing a skewed account "of one of the tanker captains." The Transport Ministry added that the M100-grade fuel oil spilled into the sea solidifies at a lower temperature, thus sinking to the surface instead of remaining at the surface.

The Kyiv Independent cannot verify claims made by Russian officials.

The Kerch Strait separates mainland Russia from Russian-occupied Crimea.

In October, the Kyiv School of Economics Institute warned that Russia's "shadow fleet" of old and poorly insured tankers pose significant environmental risks, as these vessels increase the danger of oil spills.

Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine has caused massive environmental damage, including the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka Dam and subsequent flooding, widespread forest fires, and the devastation of wide stretches of farm land.









