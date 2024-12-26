Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, shadow fleet, Black Sea, Kerch, Crimea
Edit post

Russia declares state of emergency due to oil spill in Kerch Strait

by Abbey Fenbert December 26, 2024 8:14 PM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes: Cargo ships and car ferries cross the Kerch Strait as the Crimea bridge is seen behind as Russia-Ukraine war continues in Crimea on July 25, 2023. (Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has declared a federal state of emergency in response to an ongoing oil spill in the Kerch Strait, Russian Emergency Situations Minister Aleksandr Kurenkov announced on Dec. 26.

The crisis began when two Russian oil tankers, Volgoneft 212 and Volgoneft 239, suffered severe damage during a storm on Dec. 15. Both vessels were reportedly carrying about 4,000 tons of fuel, which began leaking into the Black Sea.

"I propose to classify the emergency situation caused by the tanker wreck in the Kerch Strait as an emergency situation of a federal nature and establish a federal level of response," Kurenkov said on Dec. 26.

Russian state funds will now be directed to the emergency response and cleanup effort.

Some 3,700 tons of low-grade fuel oil have spilled into the Kerch Strait, according to the Russian state news outlet RIA Novosti. Russian scientist Viktor Danilov-Danilyan said in a press conference on Dec. 25 that about 200,000 tons of soil along the Black Sea coast have been contaminated.

The Kerch Strait separates mainland Russia from Russian-occupied Crimea.

Greenpeace Ukraine warned on Dec. 16 that the destruction of the Russian oil tankers could cause "significant" environmental damage.

"Any oil or petrochemical spill in these waters has the potential to be serious," the head of Greenpeace Research Laboratories, Dr. Paul Johnston, said in a statement.

In October, the Kyiv School of Economics Institute warned that Russia's "shadow fleet" of old and poorly insured tankers pose significant environmental risks, as these vessels increase the danger of oil spills.

Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine has caused massive environmental damage, including the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka Dam and subsequent flooding, widespread forest fires, and the devastation of wide stretches of farm land.

70% of Russian oil shipped by shadow fleet, posing environment risk, report says
Russia’s “shadow fleet” of older and poorly insured tankers transports 70% of the country’s seaborne exports, according to an analysis published by the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE) Insititute on Oct. 14.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.