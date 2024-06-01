Skip to content
More than 9,000 acres of forest engulfed in flames in Kharkiv Oblast, State Emergency Service says

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 1, 2024 3:14 PM 1 min read
A forest fire in Kharkiv Oblast on June 1, 2024. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
Massive forest fires have engulfed more than 3,700 hectares (9,140 acres) of forest in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said on June 1.

There were at least nine separate fires, most of which were started by Russian strikes, the State Emergency Service said. Six of the fires, encompassing around 2,300 hectares (5,680 acres) were contained.

The work of firefighters has been complicated by ongoing Russian attacks in the area and the presence of mines and other unexploded ordinance, the State Emergency Service said.

An investigation by NGL Media in April found that more than 60,000 hectares (148,000 acres) of forests have been destroyed since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war on Ukraine, amounting to at least Hr 14 billion ($360 million) in damages.

Ukraine's State Forest Resources Agency estimated in March that almost 30% of the country's forests have have suffered some kind of damage due to hostilities.

Environment Minister Ruslan Strilets told Deutsche Welle in January that the environmental costs of Russia's war have already exceeded Hr 2.2 trillion ($56.6 billion). Kyiv has recorded 3,600 Russian crimes against the environment, he added.

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
9:40 PM

Swiss volunteer injured in Russian attack on Vovchansk.

The Swiss volunteer had come to Ukraine to help evacuate people and animals from the areas of active combat operations. He was injured on May 30 during a humanitarian mission in embattled Vovchansk and received medical treatment, the prosecutors said.
7:26 PM

Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast village kill 1, injure 3.

The village reportedly came under Russian attacks four times in the morning. Five houses, an administrative building, and other facilities were damaged, while four more houses and four cars were "completely destroyed," Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin said.
