Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Washington Post: Japan to consider transfer of Patriot missiles to US, indirectly supporting Ukraine

by Dmytro Basmat December 21, 2023 6:46 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida shake hands while holding signed documents during the joint press conference following their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 21, 2023. (Photo by Roman Pilipey/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Japan will consider exporting dozens of Patriot missiles this week in a move aimed to indirectly support Ukraine in its defense against Russia's full-scale invasion, the Washington Post reported on Dec. 19.

The Japanese government plans to update export guidelines as early as this Friday allowing the shipment of several dozen Patriot missiles to the United States to backfill Washington’s stockpiles. Although the updated export guidelines would not allow Patriot missiles to be sent directly to war-affected countries like Ukraine and Israel, the transfers would give the U.S. more leeway to continue to supply Ukraine with American-made air defense systems.

Tokyo has not yet provided a timeline, but a decision on the number of missiles is expected soon. Japan currently manufactures missiles for the Patriot under license from Raytheon.

Although the export guideline modifications will not mention Patriot missiles by name, the changes in policy come in response to a request made by the Biden administration, U.S. officials speaking on the condition of anonymity confirmed to the Washington Post.

President Joe Biden addressed the matter with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at Camp David in August, during a groundbreaking trilateral summit with South Korea, and reiterated it once more at an economic summit in San Francisco last month.

As Russia continues to ramp up it onslaught of attacks against civilian infrastructure, Ukraine remains in desperate need of modern air defenses to thwart Russian airstrikes this winter. In October, President Zelensky warned that Russia will likely attempt to destroy Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Ukraine has seen success with the Patriot missiles they have in their possession. Ukraine received its first Patriot systems in April 2023, and soon after proved their effectiveness by downing air-launched ballistic Kinzhal missiles, lauded by Moscow as "unstoppable hypersonic" weapons.

Ukraine war latest: Russia advances up to 2 kilometers near Avdiivka in 2 months; 4 children injured in Kherson
Key developments on Dec. 20: * Russian attacks injure nine people, including 4 children, in Kherson * Military reports Russia moves up to 2 kilometers near Avdiivka in 2 months, loses 20,000 soldiers * General Staff reports Russia using low-quality, defective North Korean shells * Poll shows ma…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Dmytro Basmat
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
12:52 AM

Batumi shopping centers evacuated amid bomb threats.

Authorities evacuated shoppers at Batumi's Grand Mall, Metro City, Batumi Mall, and Plaza. The official reason for the evacuation was not disclosed, but an employee of Grand Mall said there were rumors of mines planted in the building.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.