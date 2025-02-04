Italy allocates over $2 million to strengthen Ukraine's energy system

This audio is created with AI assistance

Italy has signed an agreement with the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) to launch a 2 million euro ($2.07 million) project to strengthen Ukraine's energy system, the Italian Embassy in Ukraine told the Kyiv Independent.

Russia has consistently attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure since 2022, resulting in nationwide power outages and causing an energy deficit.

The project, funded by the Italian government, aims to make Ukraine's energy system "more resilient and decentralized" in accordance with the "Build Back Better" principle.

The initiative provides for a detailed analysis of opportunities for integrating renewable energy sources into Ukraine's energy system, said Italian Ambassador to Ukraine Carlo Formosa, who participated in the signing of the agreement with the U.N.

"Advanced technological tools will be explored to improve energy efficiency and reduce consumption in order to create a model for more sustainable energy planning for cities," he said.

The project includes training and technology transfer involving Italian and Ukrainian experts to enhance local expertise in sustainable energy management, the statement read.

The program will also support the Ukrainian government in developing a long-term policy for the energy transition and attracting investment in the renewable energy sector, according to Formosa.

There were two large-scale Russian attacks on energy infrastructure over the past month, as well as smaller attacks, but due to the warm weather, the Ukrainian energy grid was able to operate without scheduled blackouts.